Amit Shah Celebrates Makar Sankranti in Ahmedabad with Kite Flying and Cultural Festivities

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday celebrated Makar Sankranti with residents of Shantiniketan Society in the Memnagar area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

The society was beautifully decorated with colourful kites and rangoli.

Union Home Minister along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel received a warm welcome from women, children, members of the society and the locals while traditional 'dhol nagara' and cultural dances further enriched the celebration.

Shah also enjoyed flying kites from the rooftop. Further, the Home Minister and CM Bhupendra Patel wished everyone a joyful Makar Sankranti.

"'Makar Sankranti' is a festival of unwavering faith in Indian culture and tradition. Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on this holy festival of energy, enthusiasm and progress," Shah said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

"Many best wishes to all countrymen on Makar Sankranti. May this holy festival dedicated to the Uttarayan Sun bring new energy and enthusiasm into your life," PM Modi said on X.

Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm on Tuesday.

The festival marks the Sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, heralding the beginning of Uttarayan. On this occasion, bathing in holy rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna during Makar Sankranti is believed to cleanse sins and bestow spiritual merit.

The day is also dedicated to acts of charity and devotion. Traditional dishes such as sesame-jaggery laddus, khichdi, and other festive treats grace the occasion. Kite flying, symbolising vibrant energy, and cheer, is a cherished tradition on this day.

The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi.

In Prayagraj, the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti began on Tuesday as Sadhus from Sadhus of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Around twenty million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam so far during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Tuesday, Amrit Abhijat, Uttar Pradesh principal secretary, urban development told ANI. (ANI)