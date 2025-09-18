Ahmedabad pushes ahead with mission for million trees, Gujarat CM joins to plant saplings

Ahmedabad: In a major push to expand the city's green cover, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for a mass plantation drive under the Mission for Million Trees 2025 campaign at a garden behind Sabarmati Jail in Ranip ward.

The initiative will see 14,000 saplings - including Ayurvedic species - planted across 4,300 square metres using the Miyawaki method.

So far, AMC has planted more than 40.80 lakh saplings across the city under the campaign, with meticulous planning, geo-tagging of plantation sites, and monitoring through LIDAR survey technology to track growth and survival rates.

The drive has also involved widespread citizen participation, from the distribution of over 54,000 tulsi plants during Shravan month to the planting of religiously significant trees like peepal, kadam, and bilva on auspicious days. On the Prime Minister’s birthday, September 17, nearly 12,820 tulsi saplings were distributed at temples across all city wards.

AMC Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Mayor Pratibhaben Jain, MPs, MLAs, and civic leaders attended the Ranip event, where Patel symbolically planted a 'Putrajiva' tree.

Schools, religious organisations, and residential societies also took part, pledging their support for building a greener Gujarat.

According to AMC officials, the 'Mission for Million Trees' is not only aimed at boosting urban greenery but also at encouraging public awareness and responsibility for tree conservation.

Plantation sites are mapped on Google Maps, while advanced technology ensures scientific monitoring, making the campaign one of the most data-driven urban greening projects in the country.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has emerged as a leader in India's green energy transition, with a strong focus on solar, wind, and hybrid renewable projects.

The state hosts Asia's largest solar park at Charanka and India’s first offshore wind energy project, while also promoting rooftop solar in cities like Ahmedabad and Surat.

With over 20 GW of renewable energy capacity installed and ambitious plans to scale it further, Gujarat is aligning with India's 2070 net-zero goals, supported by investor-friendly policies, port-led advantages for wind power, and innovative initiatives like solar-wind hybrid parks, making it a hub of sustainable energy development.

--IANS