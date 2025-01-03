Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2025: CM Bhupendra Patel Inaugurates a Spectacular Event

Ahmedabad: The 'Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2025' was opened to the public today at the Sabarmati Riverfront by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a press release said.

Health Minister Rishikeshbhai Patel and Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma were also present on this inaugural occasion.

After the inauguration, all the guests including the Chief Minister watched the various attractions of the flower show. Apart from this, the various flower sculptures were highly applauded by everyone including the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, Patel launched the Tree Census and unveiled the Mission Three Million Tree coffee table book.

On this inaugural occasion, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibhaben Jain, Ahmedabad MLAs Darshanaben Vaghela, Amitbhai Shah, Amit Thakar, Kaushik Jain, Deputy Mayor Jatinbhai Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Dewangbhai Dani, Municipal Commissioner M Thennarson, Municipal Corporation officials, office bearers etc. were present.

It is worth mentioning here that the confluence of Indian culture and the beauty of nature is the world-class flower show organized at Ahmedabad.

Nature and culture lovers from all over India not only visit this annual colour festival but also take away countless memories. Because the forum and colours of the flowers are decorated with human artistry. It is surprising if the visitor is not mesmerized here.

This flower show is not limited to a decorative display but also proves to be very effective in environmental awareness and sustainability. The city of Ahmedabad is also committed to strengthening biodiversity and eco-friendly systems.

Apart from this, any citizens who are aware or spread awareness about the environment are also encouraged by making them partners in this flower show.

As a result, the flower show has become a multi-purpose project rather than just a flower show.

Here is the story of culture as well as the enrichment of nature. The flower show has planted the seeds of a greener India and is an excellent attempt to green the future as well.

More than two million people are estimated to have visited the 2024 Flower Show. Considering this year's planning, more people are expected to visit. Last year, the Flower Show got a place in the Guinness Book of World Records with its 400-meter-long flower wall.

'Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2025' is divided into 6 zones this time. In which a total of more than 10 lakh flowers, more than 50 species and more than 30 sculptures have been placed.

Zone 1 is on the growth and development of the country. In this zone, India's economic growth, development and green future are symbolically depicted through various statues. Elephants, lotuses, vibrant arches, canopy clusters, Konark Chakra, 23 years of good governance, fighting bulls and attractions for children make this zone even more beautiful.

Zone 2 is all about Inclusivity and Sustainability. It showcases various exhibitions that showcase the spirit of unity in India's diversity as well as sustainability with diversity. Tigers, Peacocks, Greater Flamingos, Camels, Asiatic Lions and Canyon Walls are the main attractions of this zone.

Zone 3 is on initiatives towards a sustainable future. India today is providing leadership to the entire world in addressing global issues like global warming and climate change as demonstrated in this zone. Butterfly, seagull, mermaid and flower fall walls make this zone special.

Culture and Heritage in Zone 4. A beautiful display of India's rich cultural and historical heritage as well as unique overviews of India's contribution to it. Brihadishwar Temple, Nandi, Manastambha, UNESCO Globe and Garba reflect our golden history and culture.

Flower Valley will be seen in Zone 5. Hornbill and Flower Valley are the special attractions of this zone which showcases the natural beauty of India.

Zone 6 shows India's future path. India today is poised to become a world guru, ready to fulfil the aspirations of the people and lead the world. Such promising performances will be seen in this zone. Hosting the Olympics 2036, Gandhiji's three monkeys, Vasudhaiva Kutumkam - The Unity Blossom, Mission Three Million Trees - Ek Pad Ma Ke Naam, conjure up a bright India towards a bright future.

The most special thing is that the idea of public participation has been implemented this year keeping in mind the suggestions suggested by Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi during his visit last year. As a result, many independent corporate and government units have become partners in this flower show.

An audio guide has been specially created this year. Information about flowers, sculptures and zones can be obtained by scanning the QR code at various places in the flower show.

A special souvenir shop has been set up this year, giving visitors a chance to take home a beautiful gift. Moreover, this year also like every year nursery, other and food stalls will be the center of attraction for visitors. (ANI)