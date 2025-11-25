Ahmedabad Crime Branch cracks down on public nuisance in five-day citywide drive

Ahmedabad: In a focused crackdown on habitual offenders and public nuisance across the city, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, in coordination with the Mahila Cell, has completed a five-day special drive aimed at restoring order in vulnerable pockets of the city. Teams operated in areas known for frequent gatherings of “taporis” and “romeos,” concentrating on locations where citizens—especially women—reported repeated harassment or disruptive behaviour.

The intensified surveillance and swift field action led to 28 cases being registered against individuals involved in public nuisance. As part of the operation, enforcement squads also detained more than 45 vehicles, many of them SUVs commonly used by the offenders for roaming or causing disturbance in public spaces.

Officials said the drive reflects the Crime Branch’s and the Mahila Cell’s continued commitment to clamp down on harassment, deter repeat offenders and ensure safer streets for residents.

Strict legal proceedings will now be initiated against all those booked during the operation. Crime against women in Gujarat remains a serious concern, with cases of harassment, domestic violence, sexual assault and cybercrimes continuing to challenge law-enforcement agencies.

In response, the state government has stepped up measures through dedicated Mahila Police Stations, the 181 women’s helpline, fast-track courts for sexual-offence cases, and the strengthening of the Mahila Cell within the Crime Branch to tackle harassment, stalking and public nuisance.

The government has also expanded CCTV coverage in cities, launched awareness and self-defence programmes, and pushed for quicker FIR registration and stricter monitoring of repeat offenders. Together, these efforts aim to improve women’s safety, speed up justice delivery and create safer public spaces across Gujarat.

Punishment for crimes against women in India is defined under stringent provisions of the Indian Penal Code and special laws such as the POCSO Act and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Acts of 2013 and 2018.

Rape carries a minimum sentence of 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment, and in cases of gang rape or rape of minors, punishment can include life imprisonment until natural death or the death penalty. Assault with intent to outrage modesty (Section 354) is punishable with 1–5 years’ imprisonment, while stalking and harassment carry 3–5 years

--IANS