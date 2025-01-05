logo
States & UTs

3 Killed, Including 2 Pilots, in Indian Coast Guard Chopper Crash in Gujarat's Porbandar

Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv chopper crashes during training in Porbandar, killing 3 onboard
RishabhR
Rishabh·
🏷 Gujarat
Jan 05, 2025, 10:46 AM
Indian Coast Guard Chopper Crash

Porbandar: An Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv chopper crashed in Gujarat's Porbandar on Sunday in which three personnel including the two pilots and one air crew member, officials said.

As per inputs, there were three personnel including two pilots in the chopper. "All three have lost their lives in the incident," said ICG officials

As per the Indian Coast Guard officials, the chopper crashed during a routine training sortie.

3 Killed, Including 2 Pilots, in Indian Coast Guard Chopper Crash in Gujarat's PorbandarMore details are awaited (ANI)

Porbandar tragic incidentaviation accidents in GujaratCoast Guard training sortieALH Dhruv crashICG chopper crashPorbandar chopper crashIndian Coast Guard accidentGujarat newsIndian Coast GuardICG pilots killedPorbandar newsGujarat helicopter crashIndian aviation newslatest Gujarat updatesALH Dhruv training accident

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...