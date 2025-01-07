LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana launched with the concept of 'Har Ghar Insurance': Goa CM Sawant

New Delhi: Reacting to the launch of Bima Sakhi Yojana in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the scheme has been launched in Goa today and that the concept with which the programme has been launched is 'Har Ghar Insurance'.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Bima Sakhi programme in Haryana. After that, we have launched it today in Goa. It is for women's empowerment and insurance for all. We launched this programme with the LIC... This programme is launched with the concept of 'Har Ghar Insurance'..." said Goa CM.

Earlier in the month of December, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that the recently launched LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana initiative will empower India's women, and their growth is important for the overall growth of the nation.

He stated that PM Narendra Modi's LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana 2025 will help us empower women... We are committed to developing this country with the power of women. India can only grow when its women and Nari Shakti strengthen.

On December 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally unveiled the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana, aimed at empowering women with financial awareness and making them insurance agents, at an event in Haryana's Panipat.

This initiative of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is designed to empower women aged 18-70 years, who are Class X pass.

The women will receive specialized training and a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness. After training, they can serve as LIC agents and the graduate Bima Sakhis would have the opportunity to qualify for being considered for Development Officer roles in LIC.

It is noteworthy that the programme has been designed to provide financial and professional opportunities for women, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds. (ANI)