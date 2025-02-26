Goa tourism department unveils new song for upcoming Goa Carnaval 2025

Panjim: The Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) unveiled this year's Carnaval song for the upcoming Goa Carnaval 2025.

The excitement for the 2025 Carnaval in Goa reached new heights as King Momo, accompanied by Kuldeep Arolkar, Managing Director of GTDC, Dhiraj Wagle, Deputy Director, South, Gavin Dias, General Manager, GTDC, Deepak Narvekar, Deputy General Manager, GTDC, and Jayesh Kankonkar, Assistant Director, unveiled this year's Carnaval song at a lively event of the Department of Tourism.

The Carnaval song titled 'Viva Carnaval' is composed by Shine On Band. It will set the tone for the festivities, uniting people and evoking the true essence of togetherness that defines the spirit of Goa.

This year's Carnaval promises to be bigger, brighter, and more engaging than its previous editions. While the Porvorim Carnaval Committee decided not to hold celebrations along the traditional route due to ongoing construction for the flyover, the community is encouraged to join in the festivities across other locations.

The new King Momo, Cleeven Mathew Fernandes, will lead the grand parade, immersing the crowd in the infectious spirit of the Carnaval. This year's event is expected to bring together locals and visitors to celebrate Goa's vibrant music, dance, and rich cultural traditions.

King Momo delivered an inspiring message to the people of Goa, emphasizing the importance of unity. "Always maintain peace and unity in Goa," he said, encouraging everyone to come together to make this year's Carnaval unforgettable.

Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Goa's Carnaval is a testament to our rich heritage, vibrant culture, and the spirit of inclusivity that binds us together. As we welcome tourists from around the world, let us ensure that this grand celebration remains a symbol of unity, joy, and responsible tourism. Viva Carnaval!"

In terms of safety and crowd management, event organizers, in collaboration with Goa Police, emergency services, and security personnel, have laid out a comprehensive plan.

The parade route will remain the same as previous years, with the flag off from the new Patto bridge until the campal grounds. The officer-in-charge of the ongoing construction project on MG Road has assured that the construction work will be completed by the 26th of February, ensuring that everything is ready for the grand celebration.

The Goa Carnaval 2025 will take place from March 1 to March 4. (ANI)