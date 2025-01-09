Goa Seeks ₹3600 Crore from 16th Finance Commission for Tourism, Health, and Disaster Management

Panaji: Goa has demanded Rs 3600 crores from the 16th Finance Commission delegation which is visiting Goa, stated state's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

After meeting the members of the commission, Goa CM told reporters, "A delegation of the 16th Finance Commission is visiting Goa and we held a meeting with it. Goa Cabinet members have kept a demand of Rs 3600 crores before it. This is mainly for tourism, health, agriculture and disaster management sectors."

The Sixteenth Finance Commission (FC-XVI) is headed by Professor Arvind Panagariya as its chairman.

In December last year, the naboughring Kerala urged the 16th Finance Commission to increase its share of the divisible tax pool from the 41 per cent recommended by the 15th Finance Commission to 50 per cent.

The request came as the state seeks a larger share of the Rs 616.41 crore divisible pool, with recommendations for adjustments based on population, area, and demographic performance.

Panagariya has been deliberating on the ongoing discussions regarding the Finance Commission's recommendations for dividing the divisible tax pool between the central government and the states.

The Sixteenth Finance Commission (FC-XVI) was constituted on December 31 2023.

The Sixteenth Finance Commission is tasked with making recommendations on key financial matters, including the distribution of net tax proceeds between the Union and States under Chapter I, Part XII of the Constitution, and allocating the respective shares among States.

It will also outline the principles for grants-in-aid from the Consolidated Fund of India under Article 275, excluding cases specified in its provisos, and determine the sums payable to States.

Additionally, the Commission will propose measures to augment the Consolidated Fund of States to enhance resources for Panchayats and Municipalities, based on recommendations from the State Finance Commissions, as per the Union Government.

As per the central government, the commission can review the present arrangements on financing Disaster Management initiatives, with reference to the funds constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (53 of 2005), and make appropriate recommendations thereon. (ANI)