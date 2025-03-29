Goa Police arrest three members of international trafficking gang running cyber slavery call centers

Panaji: Goa Police arrested three members of an international trafficking gang, including a Kazakhstan national (Chinese Native), who were running cyber slavery call centers in Southeast Asian countries.

As part of the operation, 549 Indians who had been trapped in these call centers in Myanmar were rescued by the Indian government.

The traffickers lured their victims by promising jobs in Thailand, offering a monthly salary of Rs 60,000 to work as call center employees. However, once the victims arrived, they were forced to contact people in the USA, convincing them to invest in fake trading companies or tricking them through honey-trapping schemes.

Goa DGP Alok Kumar said, "More than 500 Indian citizens, including one from Goa, who were trapped in cyber slavery call centers on the border of Thailand and Cambodia, have been rescued and brought back. Based on our discussions with one of the victims, we registered a case and arrested three people. The first arrest was made in Bengaluru. Through questioning an accused named Aditya, we identified two other suspects: Roop Gupta from Mumbai, who ran an illegal agency offering fake job opportunities abroad, and a Kazakhstan national of Chinese origin."

He added, "I want to congratulate the cyber crime team for their quick investigation, which led to the arrest of the Kazakhstan national just as he was about to leave India. He was detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport. All three suspects are currently being questioned."

"These individuals seem to be part of a network that lured people with promises of jobs abroad, only to force them into working in cyber slavery call centers. Some of these people were also looking to recruit models for honey traps. There are multiple angles to this case, and our investigation is ongoing. We will provide further updates as we gather more information," Kumar said.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further. (ANI)