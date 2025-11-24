EPS picks Sengottaiyan’s stronghold to restart TN tour; signals firm grip on AIADMK

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) will resume his statewide outreach tour on November 30, nearly 50 days after it was halted in the aftermath of the TVK rally stampede in Karur. In a move laden with political symbolism, EPS has chosen Gobichettipalayam in Erode district — the long-time bastion of former minister and nine-time MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan — as the launch point for the sixth phase of his tour.

The choice of venue is widely seen as a strategic assertion of authority, coming just weeks after Sengottaiyan was expelled from the party for publicly advocating the reunion of all AIADMK factions ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

His unexpected call for unification, viewed as a direct challenge to EPS’ leadership consolidation, triggered disciplinary action and eventual removal from the organisation.

EPS had launched the six-phase 'Makkalai Kaappom, Tamilagathai Meetpom' tour on July 7 in Coimbatore, covering 174 constituencies across five phases before the Karur tragedy forced a pause. The sixth phase will cover the remaining 60 constituencies, including those in Chennai.

Party insiders say the Gobichettipalayam event has been deliberately planned to send a clear message: EPS remains unchallenged at the helm, and internal dissent — especially calls for bringing back expelled or sidelined leaders — will not be entertained.

A strong cadre mobilisation effort is underway to project organisational unity and underscore that the party base supports Palaniswami’s leadership direction.

Political analysts note that the decision to restart from Sengottaiyan’s home turf serves multiple purposes: Reaffirming control over a region historically influenced by a rival power centre, demonstrating organisational resolve after weeks of forced political silence, and energising party structures ahead of critical election preparations.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK announced that its general council and executive committee meetings will be held on December 10 in Chennai. The sessions, to be chaired by presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain, will focus on strengthening organisational structures, improving coordination between party wings, and fine-tuning strategies for upcoming political and public outreach programmes.

--IANS