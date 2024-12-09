Will reach source of email soon and take action Delhi Police PRO after several schools received bomb threats

New Delhi: After several schools in Delhi received bomb threats, Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi on Monday assured the security of the children and the school and said that the police would reach the source of the email soon and take action.

"Immediately after receiving the email, the police started their action. Police teams have reached all the places. We are ensuring the security of all the schools and the children and I would like to assure all the parents, and the people of Delhi that the police will make every possible effort to ensure the security of the children and the school and will ensure it. Along with this, we will reach the source of the email soon and take action," Sanjay Tyagi told ANI.

Earlier today, over 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail and demanded a ransom of USD 30,000.

"I planted multiple bombs (lead azide, explosive compound used in detonators) inside the building. I planted multiple bombs inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive USD 30,000, I will detonate the bombs," the threat mail read.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government attacked the central government and said that the law and order situation in the national capital had collapsed.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has induced an environment of fear in Delhi.

"Today, 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats. It shocks us that our children are not safe. BJP has induced an environment of fear in Delhi. The law and order situation has collapsed in Delhi... If the national capital is not safe, what is the central government doing? I have not seen such a state of fear in Delhi," Sisodia told ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi attacked the Central government and said that the BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security.

"After the daily incidents of ransom, murders, firing in Delhi, now threats of bombing of schools are being received. The law and order situation in Delhi has never been so bad before. The BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security to the people of Delhi," Atishi posted on X. (ANI)