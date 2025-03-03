Wanted criminal injured in police encounter near Delhi's Prem Bari nala

New Delhi: A wanted criminal sustained a bullet injury in his leg following an exchange of fire with police near Prem Bari Nala in the Wazirpur Industrial Area in the national capital, police said on Monday.

The accused had recently committed a robbery in Ashok Vihar and was on the run.

During interrogation, the accused was identified as Sahil Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh who was wanted in connection with FIR 67/25 under various sections registered at Ashok Vihar police station.

On Sunday, the Special Staff received intelligence input suggesting that the suspect might visit the Prembari Nala area in New Delhi. Acting on this information, a joint team of the Special Staff and the Ashok Vihar police station was formed.

According to Inspector Sombir the team laid a trap at Prem Bari Nala and spotted a suspicious individual around 10 am.

When officers signaled him to stop, he opened fire on the police party, firing two rounds. In retaliation, the police fired back, injuring him in the leg.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)