Voting Begins for Delhi Assembly Elections Amid Tight Security and Inclusive Measures

New Delhi: Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.

Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Around 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers have been deployed for the elections. Security measures include 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, ensuring peaceful polling.

To promote inclusivity, 70 polling stations will be exclusively managed by women staff, and another 70 will be run entirely by persons with disabilities. Additionally, 70 polling stations have been set up to encourage youth participation.

Voters can use an AI-based Queue Management System app "Delhi Election - 2025 QMS", available on the Google Play Store, to monitor real-time crowd levels at polling stations. Medical teams will be on-site for emergencies, and a creche facility will be available for parents with young children.

Additionally, colour-coded polling stations and a helpline number (1950) will assist voters in locating their designated booth and addressing election-related queries.

The ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third term while the Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted Kejriwal over alleged issues with the Yamuna water and corruption. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies, accusing AAP of "damaging" the infrastructure of Delhi.

On the eve of voting, Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz urged all eligible voters to participate, emphasising that voting is both a right and also a fundamental civic duty.

"On the day of voting, February 5th, I urge all voters in Delhi to come out in large numbers and cast their vote. It is our foremost responsibility as citizens to participate in this democratic process," she said.

However, the 48-hour silent period also saw some controversy. Earlier on Tuesday, a BJP delegation lodged a complaint at the office of the CEO, alleging that multiple workers of the AAP were causing "nuisance across all constituencies in Delhi during night time and there is an apprehension that they can influence the election."

"A social media video of a person who is a worker of Aam Aadmi Party holding a weapon ("gun") belonging to Mehrauli Constituency is being spread across the social media to create panic and threat in the minds of the voters," alleged the letter submitted by BJP.

In Haryana, an FIR was registered against Arvind Kejriwal and other unidentified people under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for statements regarding the Yamuna water and allegations against the Haryana government.

Several prominent Congress leaders will cast their votes, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at Nirwan Bhawan at 8.15 am, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Atal School at 11.00 am, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav at Govt. Girl Senior Secondary school, Samaipur at 10.00 am, AICC MP and Treasurer Ajay Maken at Sheela Kids School, Rajouri Garden at 9.00 am, and Pawan khera, Chairman Media & Publicity Deptt. AICC at Satyawati Sood Arya Sr. Sec. school Nizamuddin East at 10.00 am.

Former MP Sandeep Dikshit will vote at Kaviraj Khajan Chand Quetta, DAV School, Nizamuddin East at 7.00 am and All India Mahila Congress President and Kalkaji assembly candidate Alka Lamba will cast her vote at Tagore Garden MCD School at 9.00 am.

Union Minister and BJP leader Hardeep Puri, and his wife, Lakshmi Puri will vote at Mount Carmel School, Anand Niketan, Moti Bagh.

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi also met with the Election Commissioner to discuss issues regarding violence and hooliganism. Kejriwal also thanked the Election Commission for making an exception by meeting him as parties were not entertained during the silent period.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, and Kalkaji. AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

In the Kalkaji constituency, incumbent Chief Minister of Delhi CM Atishi is contesting against Congress's Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Jangpura sees a contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress's Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah. (ANI)