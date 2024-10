New Delhi: An unidentified man climbed a high-voltage electric pole on Wednesday in the Yamuna Khadar area in Delhi.

Geeta Colony Police station personnel and Fire bridgage personnel are currently on the spot to try to bring the man down safely.

The reason for him climbing up the electric pole is currently unknown.

Further details on the issue are awaited.

—ANI