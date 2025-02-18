Two Injured in Reckless Driving Incident Near Delhi's Jorbagh Post Office

New Delhi: Two people riding on a scooter were injured after a car which was allegedly being driven recklessly hit them near the Jorbagh post office, Delhi police informed on Monday.

The two injured had been rushed to a trauma centre, with one person being stable but the other one being in critical condition.

According to police, the two injured are identified as Naitik, who is stable, and Tushar, who is critical.

A relative of one of the injured, Natik, said that the victim had an injury on his leg, however they have not yet gotten any confirmation on his condition.

"The Audi car was coming at a high speed and hit the scooty...the condition of one of the injured is serious, we have not seen Naitik's condition, so we cannot say anything about him, he has an injury in his leg. Both the accused have been caught by the police," Shubham, the relative told ANI.

The two accused in the car have been detained by Delhi police. According to officials both are BBA students. Delhi police have registered a prima facie case under sections 281/125(A) and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 279/337.

Further information regarding the incident is awaited. Earlier on Sunday, a motorcycle rider was killed after being hit by a truck in Delhi's Mehrauli area.

According to Delhi Police, information was received at Police Station Mehrauli regarding an accident near Phool Mandi on 100 Futa Road. Upon reaching the spot, a motorcycle was found stuck under a truck and a person was found dead.

Police said that during the inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased, identified as Sunil Kumar (42), a resident of Chattarpur, Delhi, worked as a Rapido motorcycle rider.

The incident took place while Kumar was travelling towards Mehrauli-Badarpur Road with a pillion rider. The Rapido driver was hit by a truck, following which Sunil Kumar died on the spot, while the pillion rider was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The truck driver was apprehended by the police. (ANI)