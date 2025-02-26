Thousands of Devotees Gather at Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi for Maha Shivratri Celebrations

New Delhi: Thousands of devotees thronged the Pracheen Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandani Chowk in the national capital on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Wednesday.

The temples witnessed a massive influx of devotees who queued up in long lines to offer prayers to Lord Shiva since early morning.

This auspicious Hindu festival, celebrated annually, is dedicated to the worship of Shiva, marking the night of his divine marriage with Goddess Parvati.

Devotees observe fasts, perform Abhishekam (ritual bathing of the Shivling) with milk, honey, and water, and chant "Om Namah Shivaya" to seek blessings for prosperity and spiritual growth.

Many temples organise special pujas, night vigils (jagran), and bhajans, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere.

Devotees at the Pracheen Gauri Shankar Temple wished everybody a blessed Maha Shivratri and said that they received the darshan.

Somya, a devotee who arrived at the temple, said, "I am feeling very fortunate to have received the darshan of Lord Shiva on this day of Maha Shivratri. People queued up in lines and everything went smoothly from taking blessings of Mahadev to performing puja rituals."

Another devotee said, "I wish everyone a very happy Maha Shivratri. I hope everyone comes out and visits their nearest temples so that they and their families can seek the blessings of Lord Shiva."

Anirudh, another devotee, said, "Har Har Mahadev, I wish everyone a very blessed Maha Shivratri. I pray everyone receives the blessings of Bholenath on this day."

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also offered prayers at the Gauri Shankar Temple.

Extending her greetings to the people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Gupta said, "I want to extend my best wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. I pray that the blessings of Bholenath stay with us and that Delhi and the country progress."

Khandelwal expressed his hope that Maha Shivratri would bring prosperity to people's lives and prayed for the country's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Today, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and I have offered prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple. I hope that Maha Shivratri brings prosperity to the lives of the people of the country. I have prayed to Lord Shiv that the country develops under the leadership of PM Modi," Khandelwal said.

Prominent Lord Shiva temples such as Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi), Somnath (Gujarat), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain), Kedarnath (Uttarakhand), and Pashupatinath (Nepal) experience an overwhelming rush of devotees, some waiting for hours for darshan.

The festival is considered especially significant for those seeking spiritual awakening, marital harmony, and liberation (moksha).

Devotees also continued to arrive in large numbers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to be a part of Maha Kumbh on its last day. The Mela will conclude today.

Foreign devotees also visited Maha Kumbh and Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. They recited the 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' and chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' as they headed towards the temple.

Maha Shivratri, known as the night of Lord Shiva, is observed with great fervour in India and other Hindu-populous countries.

The Maha Shivratri- night dedicated to Lord Shiva, falls on Wednesday this year. An estimated 1 million pilgrims are expected to visit the temple this year. (ANI)