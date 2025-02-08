Sudhanshu Trivedi Confident of BJP's Decisive Victory in Delhi Election Result

New Delhi: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday expressed confidence in the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly election and said that the final outcome will be "even better and decisive" in favour of the BJP. As the trends unfold, Trivedi attributed the party's lead to the trust people have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises.

Speaking with ANI, Trivedi said, "We are waiting for the final results; we believe that the final result will be even better and decisive in the favour of the BJP. It shows the trust people have in PM Modi's promises. It's a positive result for us..."

He suggested that the BJP's campaign strategy, which focused on highlighting the failures of the AAP government, has resonated with the people of Delhi. He believes that Delhiites are fed up with the "experimental" politics of the AAP, which has been in power since 2015.

"The people of Delhi were fed up with 'experimental' politics...," added Trivedi.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 11:38 am, BJP is leading on 45 seats while AAP is leading on 25 seats.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi contested against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba from Kalkaji constituency. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that the exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is striving to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has faced setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats. AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but the BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power after more than two decades.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted Kejriwal over alleged issues with the Yamuna water and corruption. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies, accusing AAP of "damaging" the infrastructure of Delhi. (ANI)