Sandeep Dikshit Accepts BJP's Likely Victory

New Delhi: Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday conceded defeat, acknowledging that the BJP is likely to form the government in Delhi.

Speaking candidly about the situation, Dikshit acknowledged that despite the party raising critical issues during the election campaign, voters may not have been convinced that Congress could form a government.

"As of now, it seems that they (BJP) will form the govt... We raised the issues but I think people thought that we are not going to form the govt - we accept the decision of the people," said Dikshit in a statement, reflecting a sombre acceptance of the apparent outcome.

Earlier, Latika Dikshit, daughter of late Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit observed that her mother's legacy continues to live on in the hearts of Delhi's residents.

Sheila Dikshit, who served as the Chief Minister for 15 years, is still remembered fondly for her efforts in developing the city.

Latika Dikshit, who campaigned for his brother Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi assembly seat, said that during campaigning they listened to the problems of the people and got to know that Arvind Kejriwal hasn't visited his constituency in the last 10 years.

According to data by the Election Commission at around 1 pm, BJP led in 47 constituencies and crossed the majority mark needed to win the 70-constituency-strong Delhi assembly election. While the AAP was shown ahead on 22 seats, the Congress failed to score a single victory. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

BJP workers were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing and singing at the party office. BJP leaders including Delhi president Sachdeva, party's vice president Baijayant Panda among others gathered at the party office today.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Narendra Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bad.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva emphasised that the election was a contest between good governance and bad governance."The situation in Delhi--contaminated water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in Yamuna, and much more--is a reflection of Kejriwal's model of governance, which the people of Delhi have rejected," he said."On the other hand, Modi ji's model of good governance is one that the entire nation respects. People have chosen good governance," he said.

The Delhi BJP Chief further said AAP's prominent leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj cheated the public and hence will lose. "Their prominent leaders will lose the elections because they have betrayed the public. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi--these are all faces of corruption. The people will not forgive them," Sachdeva said.

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal. (ANI)