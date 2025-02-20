RJD MP Manoj Jha Urges Fulfillment of Promises After Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi CM

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Thursday extended his wishes to Delhi's new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said that all the promises made by Prime Minister Modi and his cabinet should be fulfilled at the ground level.

"... Best wishes to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta... All the promises made by Prime Minister Modi and his cabinet should be fulfilled at the ground level. The good things that were there should be continued, and there should be no interruption in them. Vendetta politics should be stopped," the RJD MP said.

Meanwhile, after attending the evening Aarti on the banks of the Yamuna here on Thursday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the resolution of making the Yamuna clean will be the priority of the Delhi government.

Gupta was joined by newly inducted cabinet ministers and the Delhi BJP chief, Virendra Sachdeva, at the Vasudev Ghat and reiterated the party's promise of making Yamuna clean.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "Today, during the aarti of Maa Yamuna, we recalled our resolution to clean the river. We will use the needed resources, and it will be our priority."

Speaking to the media, Virendraa Sachdeva said, "We have made a promise regarding Yamuna... Maa Yamuna has blessed us. BJP's Delhi government will work to ensure that Yamuna is clean..."

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said, "The beginning is good; I feel good after doing Yamuna Aarti..."

Earlier today, along with CM Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lt. Governor VK Saxena.

Notably, after BJP won with a historic mandate of 48 seats of 70 Delhi Assembly seats, the cleaning process for the Yamuna River was taken up and trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredge utility vehicles were deployed to the river on February 16. (ANI)