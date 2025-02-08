PM Modi Slams Congress for 'Double Hat-Trick of Zero' in Delhi Elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress following its dismal electoral performance in the national capital, saying it has hit a double hat-trick of 'zero' in Delhi elections.

The Congress has not won a single seat in Delhi in the last three Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Addressing party workers at BJP headquarters after party's victory in Delhi polls, PM Modi accused the Congress of doing "politics of urban Naxals" and "stealing the language, agenda of its allies" and alleged that it is "parjeevi party".

PM Modi said Congress was giving "gold medal of defeat" to itself.

"Today again the people have given a message to Congress. Congress has hit a double hattrick of 'zero' in Delhi elections. The oldest party in the country is not able to get even one seat in the national capital for the last six times. They are giving the gold medal of defeat to themselves," he said.

"Today Congress is not doing politics of national interest but of urban Naxals. When Congress leaders say that they are fighting India, fighting the Indian state, this is the language of Naxalites. This is the language of bringing anarchy in the society and the country. Here in Delhi, 'AAP-da' was also promoting the same urban Naxalite thinking. This urban Naxalite thinking of Congress attacks the achievements of the nation. It wants to impose its own economic, social and political system. When the DNA of urban Naxalites has entered the Congress, then this Congress is getting destroyed at every step," he added.

PM Modi alleged that Congress "not only drowns itself but also its allies". Taking another dig at Congress, he said the party leaders used to make a display of visiting temples in the hope of electoral dividends but have stopped doing so as their hopes did not materialise.

"Congress has become a 'Parjeevi Party'. It not only drowns itself but also its allies. Congress is eliminating its allies one after the other. Today's Congress is engaged in stealing the language, agenda of its allies. In UP, Congress is trying to steal the vote bank which Samajwadi Party and BSP claim as theirs, Mulayam Singh ji understood this very well. Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, Congress is trying to woo DMK voters by speaking the language of DMK," he said.

"In Bihar, Congress is spreading the poison of casteism and is engaged in eating the patent of its ally RJD...They tried to become Hindus for five years after 2014. They went to temples, did puja-paath and tried everything because they felt that if they did so, they would be able to damage the vote bank of BJP. But it did not work, you must have seen that they have closed that path for the last few years...Allies of the INDI alliance have now started understanding this character of Congress," he added.

BJP stormed to power in Delhi and will form government in Delhi after a gap of over two-and-a-half decades. It won 48 seats in the 70-member assembly ousting AAP, which won 22 seats. Congress did not win any seat. (ANI)