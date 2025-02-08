PM Modi Celebrates BJP Win, Highlights Delhi's Role in Building Viksit Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked people of Delhi for delivering a decisive mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat."

The Prime Minister assured that his party, the BJP, would make every effort to ensure the development of Delhi and the well-being of its residents.

PM Modi also acknowledged the contributions of BJP workers in securing the victory.

"I am so proud of each and every @BJP4India Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi," he said on X.

Earlier in the day, as counting of votes progressed and trends of the results posted by Election Commission indicated a lead for the party, state BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said that people of the national Delhi have showed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will visit the party's headquarters later this evening and address BJP workers.

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal. (ANI)