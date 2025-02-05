Parvesh Verma Casts Vote in Delhi Assembly Polls, Confident of BJP Victory

New Delhi: BJP candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Parvesh Verma cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly polls underway on Wednesday.

Verma, along with his family, cast his vote at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan.

Speaking to the media, Parvesh Verma exuded confidence that the BJP will win the Delhi polls.

"This is the voting for the golden future of our Delhi. I urge everyone to definitely cast their vote. We need to come together to advance Modi ji's vision for Delhi," he said.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, Verma said that on February 8, they will raise questions about the EVMs because the BJP government is coming to power.

He further said that they are getting a positive response from the public.

"The messages we are receiving from Delhi show that the people are very eager to form a BJP government. On February 8, the lotus will bloom. The people of Delhi have now recognized the lies. This time, they are voting to bring development and Modi ji's vision to Delhi," Parvesh Verma said.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi and Jangpura. AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

A total of 699 candidates is in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. (ANI)