Our govt committed to fulfilling promises: CM Gupta inaugurates new water pipeline in Pitampura

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated a new water pipeline project in the Pitampura area, as part of her ongoing efforts to upgrade essential infrastructure across the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency.

The project, which will lay a new pipeline from the Delhi Jal Board office in Singalpur to CA Block's Shiv Murti Chowk, aims to improve water supply in the area and resolve long-standing issues faced by local residents.

Speaking at the inauguration, CM Gupta addressed the problems caused by the ageing water pipeline network.

“People were facing constant difficulties due to the old pipeline system. The supply was irregular and inadequate,” she said.

“With the new pipeline being installed, these problems will be resolved. Our government is committed to fulfilling promises that were left incomplete by the previous administration,” she said.

Highlighting her connection to the constituency and her dedication to governance, CM Gupta added, “I have been elected from this area with the highest number of votes in Delhi. I see great hope in this government and in myself as a legislator. My responsibility is not just to develop Delhi but to stand with my people. As Chief Minister, I am ready to work 24X7 for this state. Our team, our MLAs, our ministers are working with 100 per cent dedication and complete teamwork.”

The Chief Minister also touched upon national issues, invoking a powerful message on unity and national security.

“As rightly said by PM Modi, 'blood and water cannot flow together.' The entire nation stands with this sentiment, 140 crore Indians stand with PM Modi and our brave armed forces,” she said.

CM Gupta also visited Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri to assess public health services. She was warmly received by hospital staff and accompanied by BJP MP Chandolia. During her visit, she interacted with patients and conducted inspections of several hospital departments to evaluate facilities and ongoing medical services.

CM Gupta reiterated her commitment to holistic development, ensuring that basic needs, such as clean water and accessible healthcare, remain top priorities for her administration.

