New Delhi Stampede: Police Launch Inquest, Railways Begin High-Level Probe

New Delhi: A high-level meeting involving senior Delhi Police officials was held at the DCP Railways office in the national capital on Sunday to discuss the initial inquiry report into the February 15 stampede incident at the New Delhi Railway station.

Further, the Delhi Police have initiated inquest proceeding on the railway station stampede and the inquiry is being headed by a DCP rank officer.

According to Delhi Police Sources, as per the Standard Operating Procedure, six additional companies were supplied by the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) to control the stampede-like situation while the SHO was instructed to set up additional barricades.

The Commissioner, Special CP Public Transport, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Railways were part of today's meeting. The officials reviewed the inquiry report and discussed measures to address the loopholes in the announcing system and legal action to be initiated.

Meanwhile, a two-member committee of the Indian Railways has been formed to investigate the stampede. The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC).

The committee has initiated a High-Level Inquiry (HAG) into the stampede incident. As part of the investigation, the committee has ordered the securing of all video footage from the NDLS Railway Station to aid in the probe.

A stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday claimed the lives of 18 people. The tragedy occurred at 10 pm, as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79; Pinky Devi, 41; Sheela Devi, 50; Vyom, 25; Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11; Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik and Poonam, both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.

The Indian Railways has anounced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased who lost their lives in the stampede. Additionally, as per the release, compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh has been announced for the seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

The tragedy at the New Delhi Railway Station unfolded when a passenger lost balance and slipped on the stairs leading to platforms 14 and 15, resulting in several others getting injured, Northern CPRO told ANI. (ANI)