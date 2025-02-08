NDMC Vice Chairman Calls BJP's Delhi Win a 'Wound' on Kejriwal's Alleged Corruption

New Delhi: BJP leader and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Thursday said the public has given a strong message against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi assembly elections, calling the BJP's victory a "wound" on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's alleged corruption.

Speaking to the ANI, NDMC Vice Chairman Chahal said, "Thousands of workers have gathered at BJP headquarters to celebrate victory in Delhi assembly elections. This is the victory of PM Modi's guarantee, public's faith in him; it is a wound on Arvind Kejriwal's corruption, Sheeshmahal, liquor scam.."

Chahal further said, "Arvind Kejriwal said he is in the public's court and if he is innocent then the public should make him win. The public has proved that Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt and other AAP leaders are also corrupt."

He added there is no match to the massive majority given by the public, not even AAP's baseless allegations.

He also strongly criticized AAP's governance, stating "...Arvind Kejriwal failed on various issues, during Covid, he was doing liquor scam and building Sheeshmahal...people recognised this and made BJP win. This has increased our responsibility...we will fulfil the promises made to the public and work on the vision and mission of PM Modi..."

Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded BJP's victory and said it was a triumph of "good governance" of the party at Centre and in states it is in power. He said the party will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi and improving the overall quality of life for the people.

Meanwhile, The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the next government in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT-Delhi) after 27 years, having crossed the majority mark of 36 seats in the 70-member assembly by winning 48 seats. The last time the BJP government was in Delhi was between 1993-1998. (ANI)