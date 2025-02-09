Mohan Bisht Vows Development, Plans to Rename Mustafabad After BJP's Delhi Win

New Delhi: BJP's winning candidate from Mustafabad, Mohan Singh Bisht on Sunday, reaffirmed his pledge to work for the development of his constituency and rename it after securing victory in the assembly elections.

"I work for the development of my constituency based on my experience of 25 years. I had said that if I win I'll change the name of Mustafabad to Shiv Puri or Shiv Vihar. I'll do it," Bisht said.

The BJP candidate also pledged to push for infrastructure improvements in the constituency. He stated, "The day I take the oath, I will ask for limiting drains on the peripheral line."

BJP fielded Bisht from the Muslim-dominated seat of Mustafabad.

Bisht, who was the sitting Karawal Nagar MLA defeated Adeel Ahmad Khan of the AAP.

BJP sweeped a historic win in the Delhi assembly polls, where it wrested power from the Aam Aadmi Party by winning 48 out of 70 seats in the elections.

The party hasn't declared any Chief Ministerial candidate for Delhi as of now.

Notably, BJP defeated prominent AAP leaders including supremo Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, Manish Sisodia from Jangpura, Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, Satyendar Jain from Shakur Basti.

Atishi remained the sole consolatory win for AAP, as she defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3500 votes.

Atishi tendered her resignation as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday morning, following her party's loss in the Delhi assembly elections.

Following this, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from today.

The dissolution of the assembly paves the way for the formation of a new government in the national capital under the BJP's leadership.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept the Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

The counting of votes was taken up on Saturday morning, with votes having been polled on February 5. (ANI)