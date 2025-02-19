Mohan Bhagwat Addresses Pravesh Utsav at Renovated Keshav Kunj in Delhi

New Delhi: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat expressed his thoughts while addressing the gathering present at the Pravesh Utsav programme of the renovated 'Keshav Kunj' in Jhandewalan.

"The Sangh work in the country is gaining momentum, it is expanding. Today, the renovated building where this Pravesh Utsav is taking place, we have to make the form of the Sangh work grand in accordance with its grandeur and it should be experienced through our work. We have full faith that this work will reach the whole world and will make India a world leader. And we have faith that we will see this happening with our very eyes. But the volunteers of the Sangh will have to make efforts for this. We will have to continuously expand the work for this", Bhagwat said.

He further said that today, the Sangh work is expanding through various dimensions of the Sangh, therefore, it is expected that the Sangh volunteer's behaviour should remain strong and pure. Bhagwat said that the condition of the Sangh has changed at present, but the direction should not change. There is a need for prosperity, there should be as much grandeur as is necessary, but this should be done within limits. This renovated building of Shri Keshav Smarak Samiti is grand, work will have to be done in accordance with its grandeur.

On this occasion, the RSS Sarsanghchalak mentioned the many difficulties faced by the first Sarsanghchalak from the very beginning of the Sangh and spoke about the establishment of the first office 'Mahal' in Nagpur. He said that since Delhi is the capital of the country and the sources are operated from here, the need for an office was felt here and the office has been built here according to that need. He said that today, the work of the Sangh volunteer is not complete just by the construction of this grand building. We have to keep in mind that neglect and opposition keep us cautious, but now there is a favourable environment, we need to be more cautious.

Addressing the volunteers present on this occasion, the Sarsanghchalak said that the office inspires us to work, but it is the duty of every volunteer to worry about its environment.

Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, Pujya Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj said in his blessings that today is the birth anniversary of Shri Guruji, hence it is a holy day. Today is also the birth anniversary of Shivaji. Shivaji is the thought power of the Sangh. The then Shankaracharya Paramacharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetha once told a senior preacher that there is no mantra better than Sangh prayer. Referring to the Chhava film, Govinddev Giri Ji said that Chhatrapati prepared such Mavals, who do not get tired, do not stop, do not bow down and do not sell out. The volunteers of the Sangh are like the ascetic Mavals of Chhatrapati Shivaji. We are the sons of Hindu land, the Sangh talks about the progress of the nation while strengthening the tradition of the nation.

In his brief blessings, the head saint of Udasin Ashram Delhi, Saint Raghavanand Ji Maharaj said that the Sangh has completed 100 years, and behind this is the strong resolve of Doctor Sahab. The Sangh has worked with dedication towards the society, has worked for the upliftment of every section of the society. Therefore, the work of the Sangh is constantly growing.

The Chairman of Shri Keshav Smarak Samiti, Alok Kumar, gave detailed information about the various stages of reconstruction of Keshav Kunj from the beginning till now. It is worth mentioning that the work of the Sangh has been going on in Delhi since 1939. At that time, a small building was built at this place in Jhandewalan, in which, a part of the Sangh office was built. But further in 1962, it was expanded and other rooms were built. Shri Keshav Smarak Samiti was formed in 1969. In the 80s, the building was further expanded as per the requirement. In the year 2016, the Sarsanghchalak laid the foundation stone of the three-tower building of Keshav Kunj, built by Shri Keshav Smarak Samiti, with Pujanushthan at this very place. And today, it is in front of all of us in a renovated form.

Keshav Kunj has three towers--1. Sadhana 2. Prerana 3. Archana. There is an attractive Ashok Singhal Auditorium equipped with all the modern requirements, a Keshav Pustakalaya for the common people, an OPD hospital, a literature store, Suruchi Prakashan for patriotic books. There is a 150 kW solar plant to help meet the electricity needs of Keshav Kunj, a 140 KLD capacity STP plant for proper disposal and recycling of waste. Like before, there is a beautiful Hanuman temple in the new building.

In the programme, some service providers were honoured as representatives who have contributed to various works in the construction of the building.

Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, North Zone Sanghchalak Pawan Jindal, Delhi Province Sanghchalak Anil Agarwal were also present on the stage in the programme. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister J P Nadda, Sangh Co-General Secretary Krishna Gopal, Arun Kumar, Senior Promoter Suresh Soni, Contact Head Ramlal, Co-Promoter Head Narendra Thakur, Indresh Kumar, Prem Goyal, Rameshwar and many senior workers and volunteers were present at the Praveshotsav. (ANI)