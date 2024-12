New Delhi: Massive fire broke out at a foam factory in Karawal Nagar area of North East Delhi on Tuesday, fire department officials said.

Visuals from the site showed huge black smoke rising from the flames.

Efforts to douse the fire were underway at the time of filing this report. The cause of the fire and the extend of damage caused is yet to be ascertained.

"Fire tenders are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway," fire officials said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)