Manoj Jha Calls Delhi Elections 'Festival of People' After Casting Vote

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday cast his vote for the Delhi assembly election and appealed to end the tradition of treating political rivals as enemies.

Speaking to ANI, RJD MP Manoj Jha appealed to residents of Delhi to vote.

"Today is a very important day; I also voted early in the morning. I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote, as it is a festival of people and all should take part in it... I appeal on behalf of people to end this tradition where one treats the political opponent as an enemy," Jha said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari cast his vote at a polling booth in Yamuna Vihar for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday. He slammed AAP, accusing them of looting Delhi.

"They (AAP) made Delhi sick. They looted Delhi. Now we will do work. Now Delhi is going to give us the opportunity," Tiwari told ANI after casting his vote.

"We are not distributing money. We are not distributing liquor...People of Delhi should come out of their homes and vote as much as possible," he added.

After a sluggish turnout in the first two hours of the polling, a voter turnout of 19.95 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

According to the ECI, the highest turnout was recorded in the North East district with 24.87 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by the Shahdara district with 23.30 per cent while the Central district recorded the lowest turnout of 16.46 per cent.

The South West district recorded a turnout of 21.90 per cent, New Delhi 16.80 per cent, East 20.03 per cent, North 18.63 per cent, North West 19.75 per cent, South 19.75 per cent, South East 19.66 per cent and West 17.67 per cent, as of 11 am.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today. (ANI)