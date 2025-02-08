Manjinder Singh Sirsa Makes Comeback in Rajouri Garden, Wins by 18,000 Votes

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday won the Rajouri Garden seat in the Delhi elections, marking his comeback on the seat.

Sirsa defeated Aam Aadmi party's candidate Dhanwati Chandela by a vote margin of over 18,000 votes.

He also represented the constituency in the 2017 Delhi by-elections. However, in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, Sirsa lost to AAP Chandela from the seat.

Speaking to ANI, Sirsa said that now Arvind Kejriwal will soon be sent to jail.

"What PM Modi says, the world believes in that... BJP is returning (in Delhi) after 27 years... Arvind Kejriwal's political career has finished now, he will soon be sent to jail," he said.

He also posted on X about his victory and said, "With Waheguru's blessings and the unwavering support of the people, I have won by 18,190 votes. This victory is dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, HM Amit Shah Ji, and JP Nadda Ji, whose visionary leadership has strengthened Delhi and the nation."

"A heartfelt thanks to every BJP4Delhi karyakarta and voter for their trust," Sirsa said.

As the BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27-years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the rule of lies has ended in Delhi and this is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Delhi ke Dil mein Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi)".

"The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, deceit and corruption. Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break promises that it will set an example for those who make false promises to the public across the country. This is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi," he said.

The Union Home Minister also expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for their support.

The party is currently leading on 48 seats while the AAP on 22. Congress has not even opened its account in the Delhi elections.

As per the Election Commission, the BJP has won five seats in the Delhi election results. Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh seat, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden and Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar, Tilak Ram Gupta from Tri Nagar and Umang Bajaj from Rajinder Nagar have won their seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party has won six seats with Virender Singh Kadian from Delhi Cantt, Kuldeep Kumar from Kondli, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar and Sahi Ram from Tughlakabad.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. (ANI)