Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in New Delhi

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her residence on Saturday. Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present during the meeting.

CM Yadav shared a post on his official 'X' handle, providing details of the meeting. "Today, during my visit to New Delhi, I had a courtesy meeting with the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, at the Secretariat. On this occasion, I extended my best wishes to her for the development works and innovations being carried out in Delhi", the post read.

Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh CM attended a seminar on the "Social Implications of Artificial Intelligence" at the Deendayal Research Institute in Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the event, he said, "Today, the Deendayal Research Institute organised a seminar on 'Social Implications of Artificial Intelligence' in Delhi. Union Minister Jitin Prasada and other officials addressed the topic and presented their views. This is a contemporary issue. I am glad that a detailed discussion was held on this topic."

On Friday, CM Yadav visited the Maa Pitambara Peeth temple in the Datia district on the occasion of Saptami of Chaitra Navratri. He also took part in a civic gratitude program organised in the district following the implementation of a liquor ban in 19 religious cities across Madhya Pradesh.

"After the liquor ban in Datia today, I have been invited for a civic felicitation here. I also offered prayers at the Maa Pitambara Peeth temple and sought the blessing of the deity. Being a religious and holy place, a proposal was made for a liquor ban in 2022, and now the big decision (liquor ban) has been implemented. I extend my congratulations to every citizen of Datia," CM Yadav said. (ANI)