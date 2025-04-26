Lack of water is a huge problem for the people of Delhi, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha visited Shalimar Bagh in North-West Delhi on Saturday to inspect ongoing development projects. Addressing residents, she expressed her condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam Terror attack.

"There is a wave of sorrow in the country right now," she said. "The whole of Delhi and the country are traumatised (because of terror attack)... In this environment, nobody feels like celebrating or inaugurating projects. We have inspected and initiated projects, but since our hearts are in pain, none of us feels like organising inaugurations. The whole country is mourning. For the last two to three days, we cancelled all our public programs."

In her speech, CM Gupta announced the commencement of several infrastructure projects in slum areas and underdeveloped blocks, including pipeline installation, street and drain construction, and road repairs.

She said, "Lack of water is a huge problem for the people of Delhi. To solve that, we have started the work of laying pipelines here. We have also started the work of building streets, drains and pavements in slums. Delhi is moving towards development. This is our effort"

Describing herself as "a family member to every slum resident in Delhi," Gupta reiterated her commitment to improving the lives of slum dwellers. She also outlined upcoming works, including the elevation of pathways, cleaning of garbage collection areas, and construction of roads.

Additionally, she announced a joint initiative involving the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), and the Haryana government.

She said, "All these issues will be discussed in detail. I have also invited the officers of the DDA, PWD officers, and officials from the Haryana Government. By bringing everyone together on one platform, this discussion will focus on the fact that this barren land has been neglected for years and is in a dire situation, with dust flying and dirt everywhere. This canal has a permanent solution to address this issue. We will try to ensure that people do not have to see the dirt, and for their convenience, roads should be built here, and a clean and tidy environment is created for all to live."

Furthermore, Gupta on Saturday confirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except for medical, diplomatic, and long-term visas, effective April 27, 2025. The CM stated that existing medical visas will also become invalid after April 29.

Retweeting Delhi government's post, Gupta wrote, "The Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, has revoked all Visas issued to Pakistani Nationals, except Medical, Diplomatic & Long-Term visas, with effect from 27th of April, 2025. The existing medical visas shall also stand invalid after 29th of April, 2025. No new visas will be issued to Pakistani Nationals henceforward. Delhi Government is ensuring strict compliance with these orders. Every violation is being sincerely tracked, and necessary action will follow."

She further added that the Delhi government is ensuring strict compliance with these orders and that all violations are being tracked and addressed. The announcement comes in the wake of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which has triggered a wave of grief and anger across the country.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. (ANI)