Kumar Vishwas Slams Kejriwal as 'Duryodhan,' Recalls Anti-Corruption Movement in Delhi Election Fallout

New Delhi: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, poet and now a staunch critic of AAP and its convener Arvind Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas, on Saturday recalled the 2011 Indian anti-corruption movement, accusing Kejriwal of derailing it for personal political gains.

Without taking Kejriwal's name he attributed the decline of that movement to Arvind Kejriwal and referred to him as "Duryodhan," a reference to the antagonist in the Mahabharata.

Vishwas credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their meticulous election strategy. "I congratulate the people of BJP... PM Modi and HM Amit Shah played a very important role, did micro-level management," he said.

"13 years ago, a wave of political renaissance came in India, from where something good could have happened, that whole war, that whole struggle...the downfall happened because of a shameless man, a self-absorbed, insecure person who acted like Duryodhan. I believe that this is only the first defeat...," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay who emerged victorious said, "I have no words to express my happiness...People have shown their trust in PM Modi and now the glory of Delhi will return...I thank all the people for showing their trust in the party and voting for it...Today's win goes to the hard work of the workers and members...A lot of development will take place under the leadership of PM Modi...We will work to bring back the glory of the city..."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Arjun Singh said, "Delhi is a sensitive city... and the people there felt that Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt politician and all of his fellow leaders went to jail... On the other hand, the hard work of PM Modi impacted the people... Sanatani people understand the power of unity... The same issues are arising in West Bengal... There is an awareness among the people against corruption... The countdown has begun for Mamata Banerjee government and it is about to fall..."

According to the latest update from the ECI, BJP is ahead on 48 seats, having won 41 and leading on seven seats. While, AAP is ahead on 22, having won 20 and leading on two seats. Congress has failed to even open its account in the Delhi elections for the third straight time. Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. (ANI)