Kejriwal’s Hypocrisy Exposed in Delhi Poll Row: Union Minister Meghwal

New Delhi: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticised former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, claiming that the latter has made hypocritical statements before his party came to power and that his deceptiveness now stand exposed.

The minister said that earlier Kejriwal had said that he will not live in a government house while being Chief Minister and will not take any security, yet right now he said the former CM has both of these things.

"Arvind Kejriwal had said that he will not live in a government house, will not take any security. Now he has built a good house and he has good security, Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed and that is why he is lying a lot," he told reporters.

"After the formation of the double-engine government, Delhi will develop a lot. BJP government will be formed in Delhi," he added.

BJP candidate from Karol Bagh assembly constituency Dushyant Gautam alleged that the national capital had dirty drinking water.

"I am not contesting the election but the people of Karol Bagh are contesting the election... This fight has now become the people's fight... Delhi is the heart of India which should remain clean... Unfortunately, even the drinking water here is dirty ..," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the arrest of Aam Admi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, a day after the BJP alleged that the former Chief Minister's vehicle "ran over" one of their party workers.

A day earlier, AAP accused the BJP "goons" of attacking Kejriwal. Hitting back, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma had alleged that the former Chief Minister's vehicle "ran over" one of their party workers.

"Arvind Kejriwal should be arrested, his car should be confiscated and a case of attempt to murder should also be registered against Arvind Kejriwal's driver...," he demanded.

On AAP alleging attack on the convoy of Arvind Kejriwal, Verma, the BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly seat told ANI, "Whichever area you (Arvind Kejriwal) are going to, people are showing you black flags and demanding answers. So all of them are goons. This means that the entire public of Delhi are goons."

The BJP candidate also questioned the silence of the Election Commission and the police.

"Neither the Election Commission nor the police is looking into this. I have also filed a complaint with the Election Commission," Verma mentioned.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)