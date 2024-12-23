Kejriwal Unveils Sanjeevani Yojana: Free Treatment for Delhi Seniors Above 60

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that under the Sanjeevani Yojana, the Delhi government will provide free treatment for senior citizens aged 60 and above.

Kejriwal stated that registration for the Sanjeevani Yojana has commenced in the Jangpura assembly constituency, where the AAP has fielded former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for the upcoming assembly polls.

"Under the Sanjeevani Yojana, if elderly individuals above 60 years of age fall ill, whether they visit a government hospital or a private hospital, the Delhi government will cover the entire cost of their treatment," Kejriwal told reporters on Monday.

The AAP leader noted that there are an estimated 20-25 lakh senior citizens in the national capital.

Kejriwal further revealed that approximately 2.5 lakh women have registered for the Mahila Samman Yojana within "just a few hours" since its launch earlier in the day.

The Mahila Samman Yojana aims to provide women residing in Delhi with a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100.

He also mentioned that the scheme will extend to every household in the city, adding, "This will prove to be a game changer in people's lives," when asked about the potential impact of the schemes in the lead-up to the polls.

Earlier, on Saturday, Kejriwal announced the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship, aimed at supporting the higher education of Dalit students.

AAP has introduced a series of schemes in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, which are likely to take place in 2025.

On Monday, the BJP criticised AAP following these announcements.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI, "They have been in power for 10 years but failed to make Delhi pollution-free. They couldn't clean the Yamuna by 2025. They used to talk about good hospitals and schools but didn't deliver. Now they are making new promises. What were they doing for 10 years? These are just election promises made to the public with elections in mind."

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP won eight. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are expected in early 2025. (ANI)