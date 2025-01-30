Jaishankar Criticizes Delhi's Civic Issues, Stresses 'Viksit Delhi' for National Growth

New Delhi: Ahead of high-stake assembly polls, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday criticized the state of civic infrastructure in Delhi and urged the youth to make a choice keeping their future in mind, emphasising "Viksit (developed) Delhi, is central to Viksit nation.

Speaking at Delhi University's Hansraj College, Jaishankar highlighted the stalled progress in key areas such as housing and water supply, stressing that Delhi, as the national capital, should set a benchmark for development.

"Delhi carries a very important responsibility because it is the capital of the country. When the world thinks about India, they look at Delhi. Whatever they experience here, they take it with them," he said, at an interactive programme on 'Youth for a Viksit Bharat' at Hansraj College.

"Viksit Rajdhani, Viksit Delhi is central to Viksit nation. From Delhi, we set a standard. It should be a model for the country," he added.

Jaishankar lamented the lack of progress in infrastructure, stating that many key initiatives had not materialized in the city. "I am really troubled by the fact that key programs have not happened in Delhi. Housing has not happened in Delhi. Water connections have not happened in Delhi," he said. "We are supposed to be an example for the world and the rest of the country, so it's important for people to take an interest in their own future," he added.

Reiterating the need for robust infrastructure, he underlined the importance of ensuring basic amenities for all.

"Viksit Delhi is important. All houses should get water, all people should have houses, and people should be entitled to good health and infrastructure, "he said.

Urging students to be politically aware, Jaishankar stressed:" You should take an interest in politics not necessarily as a politician, but when it comes to political decisions."

"If you do not participate, then for the next five years, you will say roads and bridges are not constructed. It happens because, at the right moment, you did not step forward to make the right choices," he remarked. (ANI)