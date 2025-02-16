Indian Railways Mishap: All Hell Break Loose: 18 Killed, More To Die

Indian Railways Mishap: All Hell Break Loose on Friday night in New Delhi Railway Station's Platform 14-15 wherein a no-holds-barred natural macabre stampede occured in which at least 18 were instantly killed, many more ardently expected to follow suit one by one as the time passes...The no-holds-barred incident occured when more-than-jam-packed passengers were desperately waiting to board the PrayagRaj / Allahabad bound train to reach at timeless Prayagraj Sangam --- holy trinity of Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati --- for MahaKumbha Snan, once in a lifetime affair.

Coming back to NDRS Platform 14-15 killings on Friday night, no siren of the train entering the station, huge anti-rumours spread like wild fire, no RPF, no railways employees...rumours one after another...within split seconds after that, no-holds-barred helter-skelter, haywire, utterly disorderly chaos, stampede, confusion, turbulence, tumultuous shrieks, et al there was literally open sights of "all hell breaking loose with no signs of its end-ing, so diabolic catastrophe it turned out to be". There were various arrays of literal repertoire of vociferous cries, moans, shouts, repentance, curse, maleficence, malevolence, maledictions aplenty for the Government, Railways Ministry, Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw who of course evinced his deep concerns, his sympathies, his surprise and why not so?

After his innumerable promises, assurances, assertions of making the Indian Railways all round world class, all round peopleccentric, facilities-compliant, all level precaution complying, full of every minute possible facility for passengers etc as never before...If those be so, then, how come no pre-announcement of the train for PrayagRaj entering the designated platform 14-15, why no security or RPF personnel on Platforms 14-15 despite it was known that for Kumbha Snan, there would be extremely rush on designated dates pre-announced long back. Worse still, when the current railways minister Vaishnaw repeatedly emphatically / assuredly pronounce that under him, the Indian Railways 24×7 is for Bharatiya all throughout the country.

If that be so, then, how come such a catastrophic unobtrusive human-killings take place in the railway station that too in the very New Delhi Railway Station. Its truly amazing defying all explanation at the command of very railways authorities who themselves are shell shocked at the "out of the blues killing of 18 entities". Truly, Indian Railways Mishap: All Hell Break Loose: 18 Killed, More To Die.