logo
States & UTs

Illegal immigration nexus busted in Delhi, 11 arrested

Delhi Police busts immigration racket, arrests 11 for forging IDs for Bangladeshi nationals
RishabhR
Rishabh·
🏷 Delhi
Dec 24, 2024, 04:09 AM
Illegal immigration

New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted a major illegal immigration racket, arresting 11 individuals, including document forgers, Aadhaar operators, and tech experts involved in creating fake websites, officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Ankit Chauhan, the accused facilitated Bangladeshi nationals by producing counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents via a fake website.

While speaking to ANI, DCP Chauhan said that the illegal immigrants used jungle routes and express trains to enter Indian territory.

He further mentioned that till now 11 accused arrested who facilitate Bangladeshi nationals using forged IDs via fake websites.

The accused used fake Aadhaar, voter ID cards, and other documents created using forged IDs via a fake website, he added.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor has directed the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police to launch a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital.

According to Delhi police sources over 1000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified so far across the city.

The police operation involved door-to-door verification, scrutiny of documents, and interrogations. Special teams comprising local police and foreign cells were deployed to conduct targeted operations. (ANI)

Delhi special driveDelhi illegal immigration racketillegal immigrants IndiaBangladeshi nationals arrestedDelhi Police crackdownillegal immigration network bustedforged voter IDsIllegal Immigrationfake document creationdocument forgery racketcounterfeiting in DelhiBangladeshi immigrants in DelhiDelhi police operationsfake Aadhaar cardsimmigration fraud India

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...