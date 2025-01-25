Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta Attacked on Way to Delhi, Investigation Underway

Ajmer: Hindu Sena National President Vishnu Gupta has been allegedly attacked by two unidentified miscreants while on his way to Delhi.

According to officials, Gupta complained, that two unidentified miscreants had allegedly fired shots at him near the Gagwana Ladpura bridge while he was on his way to Delhi The matter has been reported to the local police for further investigation.

In November, Vishnu Gupta sparked controversy by claiming that there is a Hindu temple within the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. He also stated that he had previously received death threats.

He had received two death threat calls, one from Canada and another from India and the caller threatened to kill him. However, he stated that he wouldn't be intimidated by such threats.

Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman, of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, earlier criticised the rise in incidents where various groups are staking claim to mosques and dargahs.

"These incidents are on the rise in the country. Every second day we see groups claiming mosques and dargahs. This is not in the interest of our society and country. Today India is becoming a global power. Till when will we remain stuck in the temple and mosque controversy?" he said.

Chishty further urged the intervention of the Central Government into the matter adding that a law should be made and guidelines should be issued so that no one claims religious organisations such as these.

"Ajmer has a history of 850 years... I appeal to the government of India to intervene in this. A new law should be made and guidelines should be issued so that no one claims religious organisations such as these... In 2022, (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat had said that how long will we keep finding Shivalayas in mosques, and I agree with him," he said. (ANI)