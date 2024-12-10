logo
Gurugram Cotton Bomb Incident: Accused Arrested, No Casualties Reported

Gurugram Police Arrest Intoxicated Man in Sector-29 Cotton Bomb Incident, No Casualties Reported
🏷 Delhi
Dec 10, 2024, 10:27 AM
Accused Arrested

Gurugram (Haryana): The Gurugram Police arrested a man, identified as Sachin, while he was in the act of throwing a cotton bomb on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two cotton bombs were thrown outside clubs in Sector-29, Gurugram this morning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sachin was intoxicated at the time of the incident. "The accused was in a state of intoxication. He had already thrown two cotton bombs and was about to throw two more when the police intervened and arrested him along with the bombs," the Gurugram Police stated.

Vikas Arora, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, personally inspected the scene. Under his instructions, the Gurugram Police bomb disposal team was called to inspect and secure the area. "Two live cotton bombs recovered from the possession of the accused were defused by the bomb disposal team," police added.

The incident caused minor damage to a scooty and a board. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Gurugram Police is continuing its investigation to determine the motive behind the act. (ANI)

