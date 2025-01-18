Fresh BJP-AAP Clash Sparks Tensions Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

New Delhi: A fresh tussle has started between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, AAP accused the BJP "goons" of attacking its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. BJP candidate Parvesh Verma hit back and alleged that the former Chief Minister's vehicle "ran over" one of their party workers. He also claimed that three youths were injured in the alleged incident. The trio are undergoing treatment at the Lady Hardinge Medical College

After meeting those injured after being allegedly hit by the car of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, "They are undergoing treatment... All three injured were sitting in wheelchairs. AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal hit them with his car with ruthlessness and cruelty."

The BJP MP alleged that Kejriwal is backtracking on his promises and threatened that the party is mulling criminal action

"This is an example of petty politics. This shows that he is afraid of his defeat... Arvind Kejriwal is running away from his promises...How can the VVIP (AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal) who is always guarded by Punjab Police get frightened by three youths?... The party (BJP) will take whatever criminal action that needs to be taken," he said.

Joining his colleague, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Kejriwal is attempting to crush the youth who dare to hold him accountable for eleven years of his work.

"...The big thing is that Arvind Kejriwal knows that he is losing the election from New Delhi. Now he is trying to crush the youth of New Delhi with his car, who are asking him for an account of his work of the last 10 years. This is illegal and action can be taken under section 107 of the Motor Vehicle Act...," he told ANI.

BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly seat, Parvesh Verma also meet the injured youth. The BJP candidate had alleged that the youth were injured after being allegedly hit by the car of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Giving details, one of the youths who identified himself as Rohit told ANI, "He (Arvind Kejriwal) signalled the driver to hit us. I have been injured. Three people have been injured...I am a voter of this (New Delhi) constituency."

Countering the allegations of stone pelting, Vishal one of the injured said, "I am a resident of the (New Delhi) constituency. We just went there to ask him about jobs. Arvind Kejriwal signalled the driver of the car to hit us."

Dr Prashant told reporters "We have seen their injuries and they have injuries on their legs. We have given them first aid and now their X-ray is being conducted..."

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The New Delhi Assembly seat will see a triangular contest between Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)