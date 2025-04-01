Fire breaks out in Jhandewalan's Anarkali building, DDA shopping complex in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the Anarkali building in Jhandewalan, spreading to the nearby DDA Shopping Complex.

On information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters, along with Delhi Police personnel, are engaged in dousing the flames.

According to initial reports, some vehicles parked in the vicinity also caught fire.

However, there is no immediate information about anyone being trapped inside the affected buildings. Authorities have stated that a thorough check will be conducted once the fire is under control.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)