Fire breaks out in grocery shop in Delhi's Begampur market

Apr 10, 2025, 06:04 AM
Fire breaks out

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a grocery shop in the Begampur main market in the national capital on Thursday.

According to Delhi Fire Services, nine fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the fire.

No casualties have been reported in the incident. The reasons for the fire are yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

On April 6, a fire broke out at a garbage dump in Delhi's Sanjay Lake Forest, after which the fire services arrived and doused the fire.

The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Pandav Nagar police station. (ANI)

