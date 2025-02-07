Fire Breaks Out at Rohini Slum Cluster; Dousing Operation Ongoing

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a slum cluster near Upvan Apartment in Sector 28, Rohini on Friday.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the site and no casualties have been reported as of now.

The fire spread to 20 huts in the slum and a scrap godown.

More details are awaited.

On February 3, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana area under the jurisdiction of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC).

No casualties were reported in that incident. (ANI)