Fire Breaks Out at Connaught Place Restaurant, 6 Injured in Delhi

New Delhi: At least six persons sustained injuries after a fire broke out at an eatery at the Connaught Place market in the national capital, fire service authorities said on Thursday.

Six fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze that broke out in the kitchen of the Bikkgane Biryani situated at P Block of the market., the Delhi Fire Service said.

The fire originated in the kitchen due to a leak from an LPG cylinder, the DFS said, adding they received an alert around 11.55 am.

All six injured were taken to the RML Hospital in the city for medical treatment.

An investigation into the incident has been handed over to the Connaught Place Police Station. (ANI)