Fake ‘acid attack’: Delhi Police gives clean chit to 3 ‘accused’; woman, kin under scanner for staging incident

New Delhi: Delhi Police has given a virtual clean chit to a painter and two others accused by a woman of throwing acid on her in North Delhi’s Ashok Vihar last week, Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singh Yadav said on Tuesday.

Yadav expressed satisfaction over preventing injustice being meted out to the three “innocents” as the alleged attack has turned out to be an incident staged by the complainant woman and her family to settle scores with the “suspects”.

Yadav told IANS that technical analysis, CCTV footage and physical evidence proved that the three accused were not at the spot where the alleged “acid attack” took place on October 26 near Laxmi Bai College.

“It has turned out to be a case of old enmity related to a plot owned by the father of the woman who levelled false allegations of ‘acid attack’ on the accused,” he said.

The Special Commissioner of Police said the investigation is still underway but prima facie the conspiracy was hatched by the 20-year-old woman, her father, brother and uncle to try and implicate the three men in a false case of “acid attack”.

The two families have a history of litigation and criminal complaints against each other.

Investigators also revealed that the “acid attack” victim’s father Akil Khan, 45, now under custody, was accused of sexual harassment by the painter Jitender’s wife a few days before the October 26 staged episode of ‘acid attack’.

Yadav said the police are seeking legal opinion on the next step as the matter involves two separate issues.

“One, is the ‘acid attack’ and, the other, is the allegation of rape against the father of the ‘acid attack’ victim,” he said.

Yadav said, “For the time being, it is a matter of satisfaction for the police to have foiled the conspiracy by the woman’s family to implicate three innocent people.”

He said the police will now consider acting against the woman’s family for filing a false case.

Yadav said an investigation is still on to verify the woman’s statement that she and her family members had carried toilet cleaner from home to stage the ‘acid attack’ and subsequently report at a hospital with ‘acid attack burns’ on her hands.

The Special Commissioner of Police said they will soon share details of the alleged roles played by the family members of the woman in staging the ‘acid attack’ and attempting to implicate painter Jitender and his two aides, Ishan and Arman.

Yadav said in matters related to crimes against women the police promptly register a case on receiving a complaint and this is what happened in this matter. A case under Sections 124(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered as FIR No. 605/2025 on the woman’s complaint which named the three ‘suspects’.

However, investigations revealed that the allegation against the three “acid attackers” were false and they were physically not present on the spot where the incident was staged, the police said.

--IANS