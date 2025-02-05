Exit Polls Predict BJP Win in Delhi, AAP Faces Setback

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form the next government in Delhi with the ruling AAP falling behind, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday and said that Congress likely to continue its dismal run in the assembly polls.

The exit polls varied in their prediction of margin of BJP victory with one poll saying that the party could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Two polls also predicted AAP victory. The exit polls came with their prdictions after the conclusion of voting in Delhi assembly polls on Wednesday.

According to P-MARQ exit poll, BJP is likely to win on 39-49 assembly seats, Aam Aadmi Party 21-31 seats and Congress 0-1 seats.

Matrize exit poll predicted a close contest between BJP and AAP. It said BJP is likely for win on 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37 seats. It said Congress can win one seat.

Peoples Pulse exit poll said BJP could win 51-60 assembly seats and AAP 10-19 seats. The exit poll did not give any seat to Congress.

As per People's Insight exit poll, BJP is likely to emerge victorious in 40-44 seats and AAP 25- 29 seats. The Congress, it said, can win 0-1 seat.

JVC exit poll gave 39-45 seats to BJP, 22-31 to AAP and 0-2 seats to Congress.

Chanakya Strategies predicted 39-44 seats for BJP, 25-28 seats for AAP and 2-3 seats for Congress

Poll Dairy exit polls predicted that BJP will win 42-50 seats, AAP 18-25 and Congress 0-2 seats.

WeePreside exit poll said AAP could win 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats and Congress 0-1 seat.

Delhi recorded a turnout of 57.70 per cent till 5 pm on Wednesday. Votes will be counted on February 8.

AAP has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi. In the 2020 assembly elections, it won 62 out of 70 seats and BJP won eight. Congress, which ruled the national capital for 15 years, failed to open its account in the last two assembly polls. (ANI)