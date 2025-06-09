Every Delhi school, institution to join 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' drive: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Under the environmental initiative ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Ashish Sood planted saplings in memory of their mothers, contributing to the green cause while honouring maternal bonds.

CM Gupta chose a sindoor plant, symbolising devotion and nurturing, while Minister Sood planted a mango tree, reflecting longevity and abundance.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the importance of the campaign and criticised the inaction of the previous Delhi administration.

“Prime Minister started this campaign last year, and even then, we planted trees in Delhi. As workers and social organizations, we participated, but the previous government never took this project forward through the Delhi Government’s platform, even though it is a vital task for Delhi’s environment, nature, and the earth. That should have been done earlier. I am happy that the second phase of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign has begun, and through the Delhi Government, every department, school, and institution will join this tree-planting initiative,” she stated.

The symbolic act of planting trees under this initiative is not just an environmental measure but also a tribute to mothers and Mother Earth. It reflects the government’s renewed commitment to sustainability and ecological preservation.

Earlier, on World Environment Day (5th June), the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ was officially launched as the second phase of a movement initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The campaign encourages every citizen to plant a tree in the name of their mother or Mother Earth.

This year, the initiative will run from June 5 to September 30, with an ambitious target: each school is expected to plant at least 70 saplings.

The designated areas for plantation include school campuses, nearby open lands, village panchayat-marked zones, areas near water bodies, public spaces, parks, smart city zones, city forests, green belts, and roadsides.

