Disrupting LG's speech a Big Crime: Says Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: Delhi Minister and BJP leader Parvesh Verma on Thursday slammed the opposition for disrupting the Lieutenant Governor's speech in the Delhi Assembly, calling it a "big crime" and urging them to avoid such actions in the future.

Speaking to the media, Verma said, "Nothing has happened (in Delhi) for 10 years. The noise they made or the protest they did during the speech of the Lieutenant Governor also happened for the first time... The opposition can make as much noise as it wants in the House, but when the President or the Lieutenant Governor is giving his speech, then noise is not allowed during that time. In a way, this is a big crime... I expect them (the opposition) that they will not do this in future."

On February 25, tensions escalated in the Delhi Assembly as Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi and AAP MLA Gopal Rai, amid uproar ahead of the tabling of the CAG report.

As soon as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) began his address, AAP MLAs started raising slogans, leading to chaos in the House. Before the LG's speech, AAP members also chanted "Jai Bhim" slogans. Following the disruption, the MLAs were suspended from the House.

The suspended MLAs then took their protest outside the Assembly, raising slogans against the state government while carrying posters of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal lashed out at AAP, accusing the party of not respecting democracy and spreading anarchy. He also claimed that the scams committed by AAP over the past 10 years would soon be exposed.

Speaking on the issue of AAP MLAs being denied entry into the Delhi Assembly premises, Khandelwal alleged that the party had no interest in the Assembly's proceedings.

"AAP is afraid that their truth will be exposed in front of the people of Delhi. These people do not respect democracy and are spreading anarchy... One by one, all the scams they committed in the last 10 years will be exposed," he told ANI.

Regarding AAP MLAs questioning their suspension, Khandelwal said, "It is an MLA's right to enter an Assembly, and no one can deprive them of this right. But these people (Atishi and AAP leaders) have no interest in the Assembly's proceedings," he further stated. (ANI)