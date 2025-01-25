Delhi's Air Quality Improves from 'Poor' to 'Moderate' on January 25

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi on Saturday at 8 am was recorded in the "moderate" category, with a reading of 191, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI in the city was in the "poor" category the day before on Friday with AQI being logged at 207 at 7 am that morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am this morning, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung weather station at 8.30 am is 8.6 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches above the seasonal average and the 24-hour change is -1.2.

At the Palam weather station, the minimum temperature recorded at this hour was 7.5 degrees Celsius, 0.3 notches above the seasonal average and the 24-hour change is -1.4.

A thin layer of fog covered the National Capital this morning. As per the IMD, the minimum temperature for today in Delhi was expected at 9°C with a forecast of moderate fog.

The temperature has dropped since Thursday, when the city recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

Homeless people remained in night shelters to keep safe from the harsh winter. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) set up 235 pagoda tents in several areas.

Meanwhile, devotees braved the morning chill to take a holy dip at Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

A thick layer of fog engulfed different parts of Bhubaneswar in Odisha this morning.

Sub-zero temperatures continued in Kashmir valley. Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar recorded a temperature of -2.9oC at 8.30 am this morning. (ANI)